Tuimothy Cheruiyot all smiles after qualifying for the 1500m final. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Athletics

Commonwealth Games: Cheruiyot loses gold at the line, clinches 1500m silver

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Former World Champion Timothy Cheruiyot was inches away from earning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, but a last second dip from Australian Oliver Hoare saw him drop to silver.

Cheruiyot had put in some good finishing pace at the home stretch and passed down reigning world champion Jake Wightman, but Hoare, who ran from the outside, dipped at the line to clinch the title in a new Games Record time of 3:30.12.

Cheruiyot clocked 3:30.21 while world champion Wightman clinched bronze in 3:30.53.

