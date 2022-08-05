Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rafael Nadal has won a record 22 Grand Slam titles

Sports

Nadal pulls out of Montreal ahead of US Open

Published

PARIS, France, Aug 5World number three Rafael Nadal, who has not played since suffering an abdominal tear at Wimbledon last month, has withdrawn from next week’s ATP event in Montreal, he said on Twitter on Friday.

The announcement marks a major blow to the Spaniard’s hopes of being fully fit for the US Open which begins in New York at the end of the month.

“Since my return to training, everything has gone well these weeks. Four days ago I started work on my service and yesterday, after training, I had a little discomfort that was still there today,” Nadal tweeted in Spanish.

“We have decided not to travel to Montreal and continue with the training sessions without forcing ourselves.

“I have no choice but to be prudent at this point and think about my health.”

The 36-year-old, who is a five-time winner in Montreal, has not played since pulling out of his Wimbledon semi-final with Nick Kyrgios after failing to recover from an abdominal tear he suffered in the quarters.

It was the latest in a lengthy series of injuries for Nadal who, in the absence of Novak Djokovic at Flushing Meadows, will be looking to add to his record 22 Grand Slam titles

Before his latest setback, he had already missed 11 Grand Slam events stretching back to his debut in 2003.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He has also pulled out during a Slam five times with injuries.

Nadal won the first two majors of the year, the Australian and French Opens, and was on course to challenge to be the first man to win the Grand Slam — all four majors in one year — since Rod Laver in 1969.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved