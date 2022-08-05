Connect with us

Damaris Mutunga finishes second to Yemi Mary John of Great Britain in the 400m final at the World U20 in Cali. PHOTO/World Athletics

Athletics

Mutunga bursts to 400m silver in new record time at World U20 in Cali

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – In the absence of pre-race medal hopeful Sylvia Chelangat, Damaris Mutunga earned Kenya its sixth medal at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, storming to silver in the women’s 400m.

Mutunga who had progressed to the final as a non-automatic qualifier showed superb mettle and fighting spirt to finish second in a new National Under-20 record time of 51.71 behind American Yemi Mary John who timed a Personal Best of 51.50.

Starting off in Heat Five, Mutunga was not a much talked about figure in the race but she used that as fodder to her ambitions.

She was smooth off the blocks and escalated her pace at the first bend. At the home stretch she was within the sight of Briton Mary Jane and bending in to the final 100, she burst into good pace to ensure she edged out India’s Rupal who came in third.

Kenya has so far won three gold, a silver and two bronze with two days of competition left.

