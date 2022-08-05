Commonwealth Games: Mweresa storms 400m final, 200m trio fall by the wayside

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Boniface Mweresa stormed into the final of the men’s 400m at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after finishing second in his semi-final Heat behind Uganda’s Haron Adoli.

Adoli beat Mweresa with a powered finish 10m off the finish line to clock a new Personal best time of 45.80secs while Mweresa clocked 45.85secs.

The Kenyan who started from lane four had emerged from the home straight with a good lead on his hands, but the Ugandan who was fourth pushed in some good pace to power just ahead of the Kenyan at the line.

Mweresa had to react quick to secure the second place with Jamaican Anthony Cox threatening to steal in under his wings.

The Kenyan had less than seven hours to recover, having earlier on anchored the Kenyan 4x400m relay team to the final.

While Mweresa made it through, compatriot Veronica Mutua was not as fortunate after finishing bottom in her semi-final Heat.

She timed 54.80secs in a Heat won by Sada Williams of Barbados who timed 51.59secs. Canada’s Kyra Constantine was the second automatic qualifier from the Heat with a time of 51.78secs, the fastest she has run this season.

Earlier on in the Heats of the men’s 200m semis, the Kenyan trio of Dan Kiviasi, Hesborn Ochieng and Mike Mokamba failed to sparkle, missing out on tickets to the final.

Mohamba finished fourth in his Heat with a time of 20.90secs, Kiviasi fifth in 20.99secs while Ochieng was bottom of his Heat with a time of 21.56secs.