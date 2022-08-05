Commonwealth Games: Jebitok, Chebet into 1500m final as Mweresa powers 4x400m team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – African champion Winny Chebet and Edinah Jebitok sailed to the final of the women’s 1500m at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom while Boniface Mweresa powered the 4x400m team into the relay final.

Both Chebet and Jebitok finished third in their respective heats to earn automatic qualification slots to the final.

Jebitok was first up in Heat One and was up for a close finish, timing 4:13.84 as the entire leading pack eased down at the line with automatic qualification in sight. Kenya’s Winny Chebet competes in the Heats of the women’s 1500m at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

It was the same in the second heat where the athletes had to wait for almost five minutes to get the official final photo finish with Chebet coming in third in a time of 4:16.11, Uganda’s 2019 World Champion Winnie Nanyondo winning.

The pack had remained tight together for most of the race as no one really wanted to throw down their effort, many preserving that for a possible place in the final.

Jebitok and Chebet will now hope to do better than the World Championships where the youngster failed to sail to the final while the African champion finished last, in a race won by Faith Kipyegon. Boniface Mweresa picks the button from William Mbevi during the Heats of the men’s 4x400m relay at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

In the relay, Boniface Mweresa worked hard from fourth at the home straight to anchor the Kenyan team to the final. The team clocked 3:06.76 to finish ahead of India.

Mweresa put in a good sprint at the homestretch to go past the first three and once he had out in a yard of space from him to second slowed down as automatic qualification was assured.

He had picked up the baton at fourth from William Mbevi. Wiseman Were was off first for Kenya before passing down to William Rayian who then changed with Mbevi at second.