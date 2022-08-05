Connect with us

Faith Cherotich competing in the women's steeplechase. PHOTO/World Athletics

Athletics

Cherotich blazes down field to clinch World Under-20 steeplechase title in Cali

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Faith Cherotich upgraded her bronze medal from Nairobi last year to gold in Cali as she blazed down the field, leading from gun to tape to clinch the World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase title early Friday morning.

The pint-sized 18-year old bolted to the lead from the gun and maintained a consistent pace to the finish line, clocking a winning time of 9:16.14 ahead of the Ethiopian duo of Sembo Almayew and Meseret Yeshaneh.

There was daylight between her and Almayew who clinched silver in a time of 9:30.41 while Yeshaneh 9:42.02.

 

