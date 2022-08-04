Sensational Cheruiyot strikes Kenya’s second gold in Cali, Kimaiyo earns bronze

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Reynold Cheruiyot lived up to the billing of comparisons with his namesake, 2019 World Champion Timothy Cheruiyot, as he sensationally put up a superb sprint to win Kenya’s second gold at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, Thursday morning.

Cheruiyot glided to victory in 3:35.83, beating Ethiopia’s Ermias Girma with a devastating finishing kick as compatriot Daniel Kimaiyo also produced a sizzling sprint to earn bronze, beating another Ethiopian, Adihana Kasaye.

Girma clocked 3:37.24 for the bronze while Kimaiyo clocked 3:37.43 for the bronze.