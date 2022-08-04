Odibets Omoka na EPL promotion rolls on in exciting new season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – With the English Premier League kicking off this Friday with Arsenal taking on Crystal Palace, the excitement is already building for punters around the country.

One of Kenya’s leading betting companies, Odibets is giving local punters an opportunity of winning Sh1mn in a new promotion, and all one is needed to do is place bets on its platform.

The promotion dubbed “Omoka na EPL” will see punters walk away with various prizes just by placing their bets on EPL matches on the Odibets platform.

Punters must place a cash bet on at least one or more EPL football games using a stake of Sh49 or more to stand a chance of becoming the latest millionaire in town.

After placing their bets, they will automatically enter into the draw, enabling them to win various daily and weekly prizes. Winners will receive various cash prizes credited to their OdiBets accounts.

There will be 500 daily winners of Sh1000 each, 10 weekly winners of Sh10,000 each while two lucky winners will get a chance of walking home with a cool Sh1mn at the end of the season.

Speaking during the promo launch, Odibets country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said the promotion was launched to give back to the firm’s loyal customers who have been through thick and thin.

“We have launched this promo to give back to our loyal customers who have been with us all through. We appreciate them and want them to know that at Odibets, everyone is a winner,” said Sayi.