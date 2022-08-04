European football return excites punters  

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – European football returns this weekend, most excitedly the English premier league, and this offers exciting news to punters who have had to take an enforced break over the last month and a half.

It is exactly Seventy-five days after Manchester City’s super sub IIkay Gundogan’s strike in the 81st minute at the Etihad Stadium sunk Liverpool’s frail assertion of coming back to Premier League Supremacy after one season.

Steve Gerrad’s charges Aston villa produced a stellar performance forcing the Premier League defending Champions Manchester City to chase a two-goal trail.

Anfield witnessed an equal measure of drama as Liverpool were held by Wolves till the dying minutes of the game when Mohammed Salah broke the 1-1 deadlock through his rebound sending the ball past Jose Sa to give Liverpool their second goal.

The 2021/2022 PL season match day 38 is still remembered by how Manchester City utilized 5 minutes to change the whole narrative earning them their 4th PL victory in 5 years.

As Fans all over the world anticipate for the return of arguably the best league in the world to resume this Friday, the transfer window has had its fair share of attention with Arsenal being the biggest summer spenders according to Footy Accumulator.

Chelsea Fc have been victims of ‘Hijacking’ this transfer window with the likes of Raphina slipping off their fingers in the last minute.

As always Manchester United is known for ‘talks are underway’ phrase. Antonio Conte has pulled interesting signings for Tottenham during this window, they could be the season’s dark horse, they are back to Champions League football anyway.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On the other side, Punters are the most excited about the return of football, which simply means more money-making options have come their way. Betting has been ongoing during the off season but the magnitude of which players involve themselves in football betting is immeasurable.

Football is the most watched sport in the world, bookies have given this sport the biggest share of markets on their sites.

A betting site that was recently launched but has understood gamblers needs more than its predecessors is BETAFRIQ.

Kenyans are at a place where all they need is a financial solution-oriented scheme that’s why BETAFRIQ is a darling of many due to their generosity in offering the markets highest odds and bonuses.

For punters who are interested in making a few coins off the first match of the English Premier League season, here are some Key Insights:

Betafriq have given odds of (Home) Crystal Palace 4.31 and Arsenal 1.79 (Away)

The New Arsenal under coach Mikel Arteta is a revolutionized side with young gunners taking English football by storm, quite evident from their last season finish, Arsenal were two points away from the top four position.

Anthony Viera’s side Crystal Place finished 12th last season. Mikel Arteta has only managed to pick a single point from his fellow Arsenal Legend from the two matches they have faced each other.

Arsenal lost to Crystal palace at the Selhurst Park last season, this is a new season with fresh energy and the stakes are different.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If the Win option is too risky, punters have many other high odd options.

This is always a high scoring match, an OVER 2.5 goals could be another good option. BETAFRIQ have given it 1.89 ODDS.

Both Crystal Place and Arsenal are likely to score. ODDS for BTTS are 1.84 on the BETAFRIQ site.

Who will take maximum points from the season 2022/2023 opener? This match has over 125 markets on the BETAFRIQ site. To check it out click www.betafriq.co.ke to register and bet.