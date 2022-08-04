Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Abel Kipsang competes in the men's 1500m semi-finals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

Athletics

Commonwealth Games: Kipsang, Cheruiyot secure 1500m final tickets

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Timothy Cheruiyot and Abel Kipsang have both qualified for Saturday afternoon’s 1500m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after they eased through the semi-final round on Thursday.

While Cheruiyot finished second in his Heat, Kipsang was third, but both were very close finishes.

Cheruiyot, the 2019 World Champion was the first one onto the track in Heat One. He slotted in at the back for the opening two and a half laps of the race but with about 600m to go, he began to eat up the gap with the leaders.

At the bell, Cheruiyot made his way to the lead and he ensured he kept the front until the final 20m of the race when he eased off after ensuring he was within the automatic qualification slots, reserving some energy for the final.

He clocked 3:37.82, finishing behind Australia’s Oliver Hoare who timed 3:37.57.

Kispang meanwhile clocked 3:48.63 in a slower Heat but still managed an automatic qualification slot. Newly crowned world champion Jake Wightman won the Heat in 3:48.34 while Englishman Mathew Stonier timed 3:48.50 for second.

Kipsang had made his move at the ball and kept up until the home stretch when Wightman sprinted ahead of him, but the Kenyan did just but enough to preserve an automatic qualification slot.

Kenya failed to win a single medal at the World Championships in Eugene two weeks ago, and will look to make amends in Birmingham.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved