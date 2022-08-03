Commonwealth Games: Silver and bronze for Kenya in the 10,000m again

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Irene Cheptai and Sheila Chepkirui clinched silver and bronze in the women’s 10,000m, as did the men on Tuesday evening, as Kenya took its medal count at the Commonwealth Games to six.

Cheptai lost a sprint finish to Scotland’s Eilish McColgan who timed 30:48.60 to clinch the title in a Games Record time.

The Kenyan settled for silver in 30:49.52 while Chepkirui held on for third to claim bronze in a time of 31:09.49.

The Scot had taken charge of the race from the halfway mark when the field of 13 broke into a single file, with the Kenyan duo perched on her back.

They ran heel to heel until the bell when the Scot began to pedal away and she just but held on to sneak in the gold, denying Kenya its first title of the ‘Club Games’ in Birmingham.

Chepkirui who looked to have been struggling with injury held her own to finish third for bronze.

Defending champion Stella Chesang of Uganda settled for fourth place, timing 31:14.14.