Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Irene Cheptai and Sheila Chepkirui after finishing the 10,000m, race. PHOTO/Alex Isaboke

Athletics

Commonwealth Games: Silver and bronze for Kenya in the 10,000m again

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Irene Cheptai and Sheila Chepkirui clinched silver and bronze in the women’s 10,000m, as did the men on Tuesday evening, as Kenya took its medal count at the Commonwealth Games to six.

Cheptai lost a sprint finish to Scotland’s Eilish McColgan who timed 30:48.60 to clinch the title in a Games Record time.

The Kenyan settled for silver in 30:49.52 while Chepkirui held on for third to claim bronze in a time of 31:09.49.

The Scot had taken charge of the race from the halfway mark when the field of 13 broke into a single file, with the Kenyan duo perched on her back.

They ran heel to heel until the bell when the Scot began to pedal away and she just but held on to sneak in the gold, denying Kenya its first title of the ‘Club Games’ in Birmingham.

Chepkirui who looked to have been struggling with injury held her own to finish third for bronze.

Defending champion Stella Chesang of Uganda settled for fourth place, timing 31:14.14.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved