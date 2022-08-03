Commonwealth Games: No double for Moraa, Korir disqualified

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Mary Moraa will not compete for a double at the Commonwealth Games after she literally jogged down her 400m Heat while 800m World Champion Emmanuel Korir endured disqualification pain despite winning his Heat.

Korir was disqualified for lane infringement, stepping on the line in the sixth of seven Heats, and despite having powered home with a good run in the final bend, didn’t make the semi.

It was a disappointing outing for the Kenyan who had hoped to add on a Commonwealth medal on top of his World Championship title.

Compatriot Boniface Mweresa however made it through after winning his Heat while William Rayian could not make through after finishing fifth in the seventh Heat.

Mweresa timed 45.91secs to win his Heat while Rayian timed 47.08secs in finishing fifth and missing out on the top two automatic qualification slots.

Meanwhile in the women’s race, Moraa had entered for both the 400m and the 800m and having powered to the 800m final on Tuesday, looked to get a ticket in half the distance.

However, she literally jogged down the one-lap race and finished last, leaving the track with a smile, clearly showing she was merely honouring the fixture as she preserves her strength for Saturday’s finale.

Compatriot Veronica Mutua meanwhile progressed to the final after finishing third in her Heat, her time of 53.02secs being among the fastest non-automatic qualifiers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the men’s 800m, defending champion Wycliffe Kinyamal sailed to the final while late comer Cornelius Tuwei and Elias Ngeny both missed out.

Kinyamal finished second in his Heat, coming off from the middle of the pack at the bell to sprint from the outside at the home stretch and clock 1:48.15 behind Ben Pattison of England.

Tuwei finished fourth in his Heat with a time of 1:48.66 in a Heat won by Australian Peter Bol while Ngeny was third in his Heat in a time of 1:49.53.