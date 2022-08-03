Connect with us

Christine Ongare during a training session in Birmingham. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Boxing

Christine Ongare’s Commonwealth Games medal hopes dashed

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Kenya’s hopes of a boxing medal at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom were dashed after Christine Ongare lost to Canadian Priyanka Dhillon in the minimum weight category.

Ongare who won bronze at the last Games in Gold Coast, Australia in 2018 lost on a split decision in the quarter final of the minimum wight division.

She was the only non-track medallist at the 2018 Games but now, her hopes of a back to back medal has been dashed.

Ongare started the bout well with vigour and a high tempo, but the patient Dhillon kept her cool and attacked in the second and third rounds. She was precise with her hits and protected herself well to earn more points.

Four judges scored the Canadian on maximum points while only one handed Ongare maximum score.

Kenya’s hopes now rest on Elizabeth Andiego who will take to the ring against Australian Caitlin Anne Parker in the middleweight division later Wednesday evening.

