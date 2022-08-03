Blue Collars clinch TBT crown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3- The Blue-Collar U, an alumni university men’s basketball team of the Buffalo claimed the 2022 The Basketball Tournament (TBT) and took home the Sh119mn cash award on Tuesday night at the UD Arena.

This is the fourth time they are winning the TBT championship.

The Blue Collars played against the Americana for Autism with an incredible 89-67, with a lead of 25-15 in the first quarter.

“This is a special group and as much as the money is great, the opportunity to still play together with your brothers and play for something bigger than yourself, that is priceless,” said 2019 MAC Player of the Year and second all-time leading scorer CJ Massinburg.

They overtook one of the top rebounding teams in the entire tournament, 38-25, and BCU also notched 23 assists. Wes Clark finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Massinburg, who was named the tournament MVP had 18 points and eight boards.

The players of Blue Collar U played for the city of Buffalo and were wearing the names of the victims of a mass shooting that occurred in the city this past May.

It was announced that they would donate uniforms which they wore to the families of the victims of the shooting.

By Victoria Njonjo