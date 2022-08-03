Birmingham medalists Simiu, Kandie cite fatigue during men’s 10,000m final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Newly crowned Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver and bronze medalists Daniel Simiu and Kibiwott Kandie believe they could have performed even better had they not been fatigued.

Simiu clocked a personal best of 27:11.26 in second while Kandie also timed a PB of 27:20.34 in third as Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo sprinted away with gold in 27:09.19.

Simiu, also the African 5000m silver medalist, said he had planned to push the Ugandan all the way but was unable to due to weariness in his legs.

“I tried my best…you know they say tingisha kiberiti uone kama kuna kitu ndani (shake the matchbox to see if there’s anything inside). So, I tried but I couldn’t catch up to him because I was fatigued hence, I had to settle for silver,” Simiu said. Daniel Simiu celebrates his silver at the Commonwealth Games. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Nonetheless, he was happy to add another silver to his medal collection, which began in June this year at the Senior Africa Athletics Championships in Reduit, Mauritius where he won silver.

His second-place finish in Birmingham was also redemption for Simiu after a disappointing outcome at the World Championships in Oregon where he finished tenth in the men’s 5000m.

“This is quite a great achievement, considering I have added another silver after the one I won in Mauritius. I thank God so much…I know tomorrow is promising. This silver, I dedicate it to my coach because he is the source of all this achievement. I know God has more in store for me,” he said.

Kandie, who was making his first appearance for Kenya on the international scene since the 2020 World Half Marathon Championship in Gdynia, Poland, was also elated with his bronze medal. Kibiwott Kandie celebrates his bronze in the Commonwealth Games. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

“I am overjoyed because this is the first time I am representing the country in a track and field event. When I heard my name on the team for the Commonwealth, I vowed to work hard to win a medal for my country and I am happy that I managed to do that,” the former World Half Marathon record holder said.

He added: “Today my body has not responded they way I expected it to. Even before the race, I was not my normal self…I wasn’t in high spirits but I told myself to pursue my objective for coming to Birmingham, which was to make it to the podium.”