Back with a Bang! – Odibets unveils ‘Omoka na EPL season 2’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Leading betting firm Odibets has officially launched a new promotion for online betting lovers with the ‘Omoka na EPL season two promo’.

The one-of-a-kind promo launched last year before the 2021/2022 English Premier League season saw several punters win various cash prizes just by placing their bets on the sports betting platform.

Popularly referred to in sheng as “ile ya ma-ordinare”(for the ordinary person), Odibets has allowed punters to win big by just placing their bets on the Odibets platform during the EPL 2022/2023 period that starts on the 6th of August to the 28th of May 2023.

Customers must place a cash bet on at least one or more EPL football games using a stake of Sh50 or more. Odibets COuntry Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi, Country Manager Dedan Mungai with Brand Ambassador Diana Bahati. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

They will automatically enter into the draw, enabling them to win various daily and weekly prizes. Winners will receive various prizes(cash) credited to their OdiBets accounts.

The prizes for the promotion are as follows:

– Daily 500 winners of Sh500 each.

– Weekly 5 winners of Sh20,000 each.

– 2 Grand winners of Sh1 million each.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Wednesday, the company awarded Sh1mn prize money to two of last season’s winners.

Speaking to journalists during the launch of the betting promo, Odibets country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said the promotion was launched to give back to the firm’s loyal customers who have held on through thick and thin.

“We decided to launch this promo to give back to our loyal customers who have been with us through thick and thin. We appreciate them and want to tell them that we have them at heart,” said Aggrey Sayi.

Feted during the event were last season’s Omoka na EPL winners, Solomon Kipkemboi from Kapsabet and Charles Kibet from Bureti.

“When I received a call from Odibets that I had won, I couldn’t believe it. This is a dream come true. I plan on investing this money in agriculture and bettering my family’s life,” said an elated Kipkemboi as he received his cheque from Odibets brand ambassador Diana Bahati. The Kenya Sports Journalists (KSJ) football team receive kits from Odibets.

Meanwhile, the company has sponsored the Kenyan Sports Journalists football team with balls and two pairs of branded kits to assist them during their matches and tournaments.

Speaking after receiving the kits from Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai, KSJ FC skipper Erick Ochieng was elated and says this will go a long way into aiding the team play and compete in more matches.

“On behalf of KSJ I want to thank Odibets for their kind donation today. As a team we had struggled severally with kitting when playing matches and at some point some opponents were making fun of us. But now we look better and we will definitely play better,”