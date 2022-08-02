Mwanja names Lionesses squad for World Challenger Series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Kenya Lionesses head coach Dennis Mwanja has named the Lionesses squad that will do duty at the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Santiago, Chile from 12th to 14th August 2022.

The team will be skippered by Judith Auma and will also see the return of Japan based Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello.

Mwanja says he is confident in the strength of the squad selected, as the Kenya Lionesses go on another hunt for a World Rugby Core-Team status.

“We are coming from a background of rebuilding the team, and also there has been a lot of transition in the team. We’ve had to pick up the pieces but I’m glad I have seen a lot of positives in the team. This is a team that is determined, focused and working with a purpose.”

The tactician adds; “We are looking forward to a very exciting tournament in Chile. The girls know what we can achieve.”

Skipper Auma says she is optimistic the team will give in a good account of themselves, especially after a lengthy period of training.

“As we head out to Chile, our expectations are high. The coach has done his job and it is our turn to do our bit.”

Kenya Rugby Union Honorary Secretary Ian Mugambi was also present at the squad announcement and said, “I just want to wish the squad all the best and assure them of all of the support from the board.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Lionesses are in Pool D and will begin their campaign with a clash against China on August 12 at 9.01pm before taking on continental rivals South Africa at 2.37am on August 13. They will wind up their pool play with a match against hosts Chile at 5.34pm.

The Challenger Series serves as the qualification tournament for the 2022/23 World Rugby Sevens Series.

Lionesses Challenger Series Squad

Judith Auma (Captain), Laurine Otieno, Stellah Wafulah, Linet Moraa, Grace Okulu, Leah Wambui, Sinaida Nyachio, Jean Bisela, Janet Okello, Naomi Amuguni, Christabel Lindo, Ann Gorreti Ochieng

Management: Dennis Mwanja (Head Coach), Samuel Kimotho (Assistant Coach), Ben Mahinda (Physio), Camilyne Oyuayo (Team Manager).

-Additional reporting from KRU