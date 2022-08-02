Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Daniel Simiyu celebrates after earning a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Athletics

Commonwealth Games: Silver and bronze in 10,000m as Uganda’s Kiplimo wins sprint finish

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Daniel Simiu and Kibiwott Kandie clinched silver and bronze in the men’s 10,000m taking Kenya’s medal count at the Commonwealth Games to four, as Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo clinched the title.

In the absence of fellow countryman and defending champion Joshua Cheptegei, Kiplimo injected an immense burst of pace at the home stretch to win the crown in a new Games Record time of 27:09.19.

Simiu finished second for silver in a new lifetime best time of 27:11.26 while Kandie came home third in 27:20.34, also a new personal best for him.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved