Commonwealth Games: Silver and bronze in 10,000m as Uganda’s Kiplimo wins sprint finish

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Daniel Simiu and Kibiwott Kandie clinched silver and bronze in the men’s 10,000m taking Kenya’s medal count at the Commonwealth Games to four, as Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo clinched the title.

In the absence of fellow countryman and defending champion Joshua Cheptegei, Kiplimo injected an immense burst of pace at the home stretch to win the crown in a new Games Record time of 27:09.19.

Simiu finished second for silver in a new lifetime best time of 27:11.26 while Kandie came home third in 27:20.34, also a new personal best for him.