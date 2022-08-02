Connect with us

Mary Moraa says a prayer after winning teh Kenyan Olympics trials. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Athletics

Comfortable Moraa sails to 800m final at Commonwealth Games

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – World Championships bronze medalist Mary Moraa has easily sailed into the final of the 800m at the Commonwealth Games after comfortably winning her heat, keeping a charge for a first ever global gold medal in sight.

Moraa clocked 1:59.22 to win the opening heat ahead of Uganda’s 2019 World Champion Halima Nakaayi who timed 1:59.35 to finish second and secure the second available automatic qualification slot.

Her time was the third fastest across the three Heats.

The 22-year old Moraa dictated the pace from start to finish, sitting top of the field at the bell with Nakaayi and South African Prudence Ssekgodiso tailing her.

She slowly began to employ an increase in pace at the backstraight, keeping the chasing duo at bay. She was ahead by a yard heading to the final 50m and she just managed to ease off Nakaayi.

Meanwhile, compatriot Jarinter Mawia did not attain an automatic qualification as she finished fourth in her heat, timing 2:00.95.

The top two finishers across the three Heats qualified for the final, and were joined by the best two third placed finishers.

