Chelangat strikes Kenya’s first gold medal at World U20 Champs in Colombia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Betty Chelangat struck Kenya’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, winning the women’s 3,000m as compatriot Nancy Cherop finished third for bronze.

Chelangat blazed through the final lap to clock 9:01.03 and defend the crown won by compatriot Teresia Muthoni at last year’s championship on home soil in Nairobi.

Cherop lost a final bend sprint finish to Ethiopian Tsiyon Abebe who timed 9:05.98 for silver with Cherop clocking 9:08.98.

Chelangat and Cherop played their cards close to their chests for most of the opening laps of the race, sticking to the middle of the park.

They made their move with four laps to go, beginning to break away from the rest of the pack with Ethiopia’s Abebe following in their shadows.

With two laps to go, they injected pace into the race with Chelangat leading and Cherop remaining second, Abebe not fading away and sticking on their shoulders like a tick.

At the bell, Chelangat pushed the pace and began to open the gap between her and Cherop and by the time she was on the backstraight, she had established a gap of almost 50m.

At the home stretch, Cherop was beginning to tire off and Abebe took advantage to storm past her into second, but couldn’t catch up with Chelangat who had employed some devastating pace to secure gold.

Kenya also won two medals, gold and silver, at the Nairobi edition last year.