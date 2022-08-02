Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A fan with a Kenyan flag

Athletics

Chelangat strikes Kenya’s first gold medal at World U20 Champs in Colombia

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Betty Chelangat struck Kenya’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, winning the women’s 3,000m as compatriot Nancy Cherop finished third for bronze.

Chelangat blazed through the final lap to clock 9:01.03 and defend the crown won by compatriot Teresia Muthoni at last year’s championship on home soil in Nairobi.

Cherop lost a final bend sprint finish to Ethiopian Tsiyon Abebe who timed 9:05.98 for silver with Cherop clocking 9:08.98.

Chelangat and Cherop played their cards close to their chests for most of the opening laps of the race, sticking to the middle of the park.

They made their move with four laps to go, beginning to break away from the rest of the pack with Ethiopia’s Abebe following in their shadows.

With two laps to go, they injected pace into the race with Chelangat leading and Cherop remaining second, Abebe not fading away and sticking on their shoulders like a tick.

At the bell, Chelangat pushed the pace and began to open the gap between her and Cherop and by the time she was on the backstraight, she had established a gap of almost 50m.

At the home stretch, Cherop was beginning to tire off and Abebe took advantage to storm past her into second, but couldn’t catch up with Chelangat who had employed some devastating pace to secure gold.

Kenya also won two medals, gold and silver, at the Nairobi edition last year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved