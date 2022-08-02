Achieng’ soldiers on after Commonwealth, shifts focus on Africa Games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Aug 2 – The most important thing in Sports is to never give up. The determination that one shows becomes the pillar which holds their success and requires a lot of perseverance and hard work.

For the never-say-never Kenyan young weightlifter Rachael Achieng’, bowing out at the Commonwealth Games against tougher opponents serves to motivate her to aim even higher. Kenya’s weight lifter Rachael Achieng’ in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Photo/KELLY AYODI

“The experience was good. At least I have gotten the opportunity to share a platform with people who are more experienced, as in, I thank God for that.”

Achieng’ hopes to raise the bar even higher when she returns home from the Birmingham Games.

She now has her eyes firmly set on the Africa Games in Ghana and Paris Olympics in 2024. Kenya’s weight lifter Rachael Achieng’ in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Photo/KELLY AYODI

“A lot of people are always training so hard to achieve new limits. When I go back home I am going to work on my strength, clean and jerk and snatch. God-willing I am going to make it to the African Games next year.”

“But I will take a rest and after that I will be back in the Gym training and see how far I can go in terms of my personal best.” Kenya’s weight lifter Rachael Achieng’ in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Photo/KELLY AYODI

Asked about the takeaways from Birmingham, Achieng quipped: “I have learnt to be mentally strong.”

“I wish to thank fans back home for their support and my coach for being with me in training and ensuring that I am in the best possible shape.”

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Birmingham, United Kingdom-