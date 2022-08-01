Connect with us

KPA men line up before a past match

Kenya

“We were robbed!”- KPA cry foul after losing national volleyball final to GSU

Omondi Onyatta

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men’s volleyball team assistant coach James Ontere has decried poor refereeing decisions that led to their 3-1 loss to General Service Unit (GSU) in the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) league playoff final tie on Sunday afternoon.

The paramilitary side wrapped up another national crown in sets of 27-25,20-25, 27-25 and 25-23 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

However, Ontere was not amused by the manner of the win.

“The questionable refereeing decisions really worked against us and demoralised the players. Key decisions went against us and this had a huge impact on the outcome,” Ontere said.

The porters had earlier beaten pre-playoff favorites Kenya Prisons 3-1 and were expected to give GSU a run for their money.

Indeed, they seemed a hard nut to crack for the police officers as they brilliantly recovered from a 18-15 deficit midway through the first set to level the scores to 25-25.

Although GSU eventually prevailed, the alarm bells had been sounded and KPA delivered in the second set, which they won 25-20.

Despite losing the third and decider sets, Ontere remains optimistic his charges will come back stronger next season.

“The loss really hurts but we have strong mentalities within the squad who will quickly rise from the ashes. We will come back stronger after applying the lessons learnt from this loss,” he said.

On the other hand, GSU’s Tarus is already scheming for the next season as well as continental championship.

“For now, we need to rest even as we plot for the next season. Immediately after the national elections for KVF, it will be back to work for us. We need to remember that there will be continental championship that we need to be ready for,” Tarus said.

The men’s national volleyball team coach admitted they need to shift their focus to higher goals as they seek to leave a legacy.

“The title win was not easy but the boys delivered when they were called upon. It is something of a memorable feat to win another title in this fashion,” he said.

In another match, newcomers Trailblazers walloped Kenya Prisons 3-0 in a playoff match.

