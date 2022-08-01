Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Emily Muteti in action at the Commonwealth Games. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Kenya

Swimmer Muteti credits teammates after making Commonwealth final

Omondi Onyatta

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – Kenyan swimmer Emily Muteti believes they would not have made the finals of the Commonwealth Games were it not for teamwork among the 4×100 mixed relay team.

The quartet of Muteti, Monyo Maina, Imara Bella Thorpe and Ridhwan Bwana clocked 3:45.36 in second, behind Singapore in their heat, to seal their place in the final.

Muteti said the feat was a surprise to the team although they also felt they could come away from Birmingham with a great result if they worked as a unit.

“To come here for another Commonwealth, with an entirely new team, and make it to the finals is something historic and we will cherish for a very long time. We never thought we could make it …it was a surprise although we always knew if we combined our efforts and worked as a team then we would make it,” Muteti said.

Although each of the swimmers faltered at the first hurdle in their individual competitions, Muteti is optimistic of more, greater things to come from them, noting that more talents continue to emerge from Kenya.

“Yeah, I think with the team that we have here and all the others back home, there is so much potential. We are only two years away from the Paris Olympics and everyone will want to go so we are looking forward to the qualifiers. That’s a possibility and whoever makes it…may the best person win,” Muteti, who also competed at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, said.

Similarly, Maina was over the moon in what was his debut at the Commonwealth Games.

“Oh! What an experience…to be here, competing with the greats and representing my country for the first time. I have never competed in such an atmosphere before, in front of such huge crowds. I am really excited for the future,” Maina said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I came here to do my best and so far, so good. We clocked a faster time than we had even predicted. What better way to top the moment by making it to the finals as we did and that is something we will savour,” he added.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved