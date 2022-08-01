Swimmer Muteti credits teammates after making Commonwealth final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – Kenyan swimmer Emily Muteti believes they would not have made the finals of the Commonwealth Games were it not for teamwork among the 4×100 mixed relay team.

The quartet of Muteti, Monyo Maina, Imara Bella Thorpe and Ridhwan Bwana clocked 3:45.36 in second, behind Singapore in their heat, to seal their place in the final.

Muteti said the feat was a surprise to the team although they also felt they could come away from Birmingham with a great result if they worked as a unit.

“To come here for another Commonwealth, with an entirely new team, and make it to the finals is something historic and we will cherish for a very long time. We never thought we could make it …it was a surprise although we always knew if we combined our efforts and worked as a team then we would make it,” Muteti said.

Although each of the swimmers faltered at the first hurdle in their individual competitions, Muteti is optimistic of more, greater things to come from them, noting that more talents continue to emerge from Kenya.

“Yeah, I think with the team that we have here and all the others back home, there is so much potential. We are only two years away from the Paris Olympics and everyone will want to go so we are looking forward to the qualifiers. That’s a possibility and whoever makes it…may the best person win,” Muteti, who also competed at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, said.

Similarly, Maina was over the moon in what was his debut at the Commonwealth Games.

“Oh! What an experience…to be here, competing with the greats and representing my country for the first time. I have never competed in such an atmosphere before, in front of such huge crowds. I am really excited for the future,” Maina said.

“I came here to do my best and so far, so good. We clocked a faster time than we had even predicted. What better way to top the moment by making it to the finals as we did and that is something we will savour,” he added.