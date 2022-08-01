Connect with us

Marcell Jacobs

Athletics

Jacobs cleared to resume training as European Championships loom

Published

ROME, Italy, Aug 1 – Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs, who injured his thigh at the recent World Championships, can resume training but remains doubtful for the European Championships, the Italian athletic federation (FIDAL) said Monday.

FIDAL said on its web site that Jacobs “will be evaluated in the next few days”.

The 100m heats at the European Championships in Munich start on August 15.

Jacobs who won individual and relay sprint golds in Tokyo last year, withdrew before the July 17 semi-finals of the 100m race at the worlds in Eugene due to a muscle injury in his right thigh.

An MRI scan on Monday in Rome concluded that the injury had healed but some bruising remained.

“This state of affairs means that training can be resumed, with ultrasound monitoring,” the federation added.

Jacobs was crowned world indoor champion in the 60m in March in Belgrade, but the 27-year-old has suffered a series of problems during the summer season. Intestinal issues and then a pulled left thigh in mid-May, limited his competition.

On Monday, Jacobs posted a message on social media expressing his optimism as he celebrated the first anniversary of his surprise win in Tokyo.

“Exactly one year ago, in a matter of moments, I achieved what few people expected. Looking back, it has been a year of ups and downs but I am now coming back stronger than ever! I will never stop surprising you,” he wrote.

