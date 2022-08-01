Indasi loving it in Birmingham, says 3×3 vibe is ‘out of this world’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Jul 31 – Basketball is by far Hilda Indasi’s favorite thing in the world.

A basketball court is where she feels most at home, and it is the one place on earth where she can be wherever time permits.

The former Kenya international has over the years developed a penchant for indoor sports, but the speedy way that people approach 3X3 makes her love it more than the normal basketball itself.

“In fact, I am loving 3 on 3 because it’s a fast game and requires mental toughness and quick decision making and I think that’s what I love about the sport. So, 3 on 3 is giving me all of that and I’m loving it here in Birmingham.” Kenya’s Hildah Indasi cheering on her team-mates during the Pool match against Scotland at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI Kenya’s Hildah Indasi cheering on her team-mates during the Pool match against Scotland at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI

Hilda is also appreciative of the wonderful organization and the food, saying she is enjoying the local cuisine.

“The food is good. You know what really counts when you go to a new place and you experience culture shock -food plays a big role.”

She is also humbled by the huge amount of support from Kenyan fans back at home and in the United Kingdom.

“We are not going to disappoint them. Let them continue to support us and I believe we will make them proud.” Kenya’s Hildah Indasi following on her team-mates during their Pool match against Scotland at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI

For Hilda, their match against Scotland was a very important match for both teams.

“Because getting into the quarter-finals you want to be best number one- but number two is the better option, so that you can meet a much weaker team in the quarters to make it to the semis.”

“From this point going forward, there are no two ways about it. We have to win every single match. In this game, we had a chance to win but we didn’t minimize our mistakes.” Kenya’s Hildah Indasi preparing to take a basket during their Pool match against Scotland at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI

“By now we all know what we did wrong, if we had done better, we would have won, we just needed to protect the lead through and through but that didn’t happen.”

US-based Reynolds Victoria also admitted that Kenya slacked at some points.

“We had the lead and our strategy was to try and stop the shooters, but they started shooting again and again. We have to go back and see what we can do differently.”

Reynolds continued: “We just have to keep rotating and remind ourselves of that.” Team Kenya women’s basketball after their last pool match against Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Photo/KELLY AYODI