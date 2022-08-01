Connect with us

Golden girls: Australia's Ariarne Titmus (right) celebrates with Madison Wilson, Kiah Melverton and Mollie O'Callaghan

Sports

Australia break women’s 4x200m freestyle relay world record

Published

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Jul 31 – Australia broke the world record in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

The team of Madison Wilson, Kiah Melverton, Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus powered home in 7min 39.29sec to beat China’s previous mark of 7:40.33.

Canada took silver and England won bronze.

Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh got Canada off to a flyer at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, but Melverton established a lead for Australia that they never relinquished.

Two-time Olympic champion Titmus powered through her leg to break the record, which was set at last year’s Games in Tokyo.

In this article:
