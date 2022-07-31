Swim star Chad le Clos equals Commonwealths medals record

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Jul 31 – South African swimming star Chad le Clos won his 18th Commonwealth Games medal on Sunday to equal the all-time record after taking silver in the men’s 200m butterfly.

The 30-year-old came to Birmingham with 17 medals across three Games and has now pulled level with shooters Michael Gault and Phil Adams.

Le Clos, who pulled out of the world championships in Budapest in June, was the pre-race favourite to retain his title at the Sandwell Aquatic Centre.

He was in the lead as he turned with 50m to go but New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt found an extra gear to edge him out.

Clareburt touched in 1min 55.60sec, 0.29sec ahead of the South African, to win his second gold medal in Birmingham after winning the men’s 400m individual medley.

England’s James Guy took bronze.