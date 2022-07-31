Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

England captain Leah Williamson is dreaming of becoming a European champion with England on Sunday

Football

England ready for ‘fairytale’ women’s Euro 2022 final against Germany

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 31England women’s captain Leah Williamson called on the Lionesses to seize a “day of opportunity” by winning a major tournament for the first time in the Euro 2022 final on Sunday.

A record crowd for a European Championship match in either the men’s or women’s game of 87,000 is expected at Wembley to see England take on old foes Germany.

“It’s a fairytale fixture with the history behind it,” said Williamson at her pre-match press conference on Saturday.

“You would never expect to get to a final without playing the best team in a tournament and, in terms of the journey that both of us have been on, these are the two best teams in the tournament.”

In stark contrast to England’s lack of major titles in the women’s game, Germany have won eight of the previous 12 women’s European Championships.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side have shone throughout the tournament in England, conceding just one goal in winning their five games within 90 minutes on route to the final.

Germany also hold the historical upper hand in meetings in the women’s game, losing just two of the previous 27.

But one of those was when the sides last met in February as part of a run of 19 games unbeaten for the Lionesses since Sarina Wiegman took charge in September.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Tomorrow is a day of opportunity, I think is the main thing,” added Williamson.

“That’s the only thing that makes it any different to it to any other game that the stakes are that much higher. But this is what we all live for and this is why I play football.”

Wiegman’s squad has a clean bill of health with the Dutch coach tasked with the decision on whether to change her starting line-up for the first time in the tournament.

Alessia Russo’s stunning backheel finish in a 4-0 semi-final rout of Sweden was just the latest in a series of impressive performances off the bench from the Manchester United striker, who could oust England’s all-time leading scorer Ellen White.

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg says the pressure is on England for Sunday’s Euro 2022 final © AFP / FRANCK FIFE

Germany will be without one of their key forwards as Bayern Munich forward Klara Buhl is still ruled out by a positive test for coronavirus.

Despite the prospect of facing a hostile atmosphere at the home of English football, Voss-Tecklenburg said she would not have wished to face anyone other than England in the final.

“We’ve dreamt of this, a final against England at Wembley.

“I don’t know if there is a bigger moment for our players. We want to stay present and embrace everything.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved