Commonwealth Games: Shujaa suffer brutal loss to Scotland in fifth place semi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Two late tries saw the Kenya Sevens team suffered a brutal 22-12 loss at the hands of Scotland in the fifth place semi-final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday afternoon.

The Kenyan boys had risen from 10-0 down to lead 12-10, but with 29 seconds to go Scotland dotted down a try and while Kenya thought they could pick possession on the restart and turn the game over, they failed to hold on to the ball as Scotland sneaked in another late try.

Shujaa had dropped to the fifth place okay-off after suffering a 31-0 loss to defending champions New Zealand in the Cup Quarters, and will ow have to contend with finishing seventh or eighth.

The Scots had started well, with Kenya being punished for giving away too many penalties. Two unconverted tries gave them a 10-0 lead at halftime.

Jordan Edmunds broke the deadlock when he held on Alvin Otieno’s late tackle on the right to extend an arm over after a turn over of possession before another quick turn of play from the breakdown gifted Kaleem Barreto with their second try.

In the second half, Damian McGrath’s boys came back more spirited and they scored the first try when skipper Nelson Oyoo picked up the ball off a quickly started set piece, greasing from two tackles before crossing over.

Daniel Taabu then dotted down under the posts when he sneaked on the outside of the scrum, an identical try to one he scored against Uganda. The conversion was good as Shujaa went into the lead.

However, the Scots won possession with a minute and a half on the clock and patiently swayed Kenya’s defense from side to side before Harvey Elms found space to sneak in between Oyoo and Otieno.

From the restart, Kenya would have tried to win the game but Kevin Wekesa could not hold the ball up in the air, Ross McCann picking and flying into the try box for the final nail on Kenya’s coffin.