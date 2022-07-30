Youngster Kibathi wants to emulate Ugandan duo Cheptegei, Kiplimo at World U20

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – As he prepares to represent Kenya in the men’s 5000m at the World Under 20 Championships, Samuel Kibathi will be looking across the border for inspiration.

Kibathi says he admires the teamwork between Ugandan duo of World 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei and bronze medalist Jacob Kiplimo.

“You see the way they work together as a team when running. We saw it at the Tokyo Olympics and recently in Oregon. I believe that is their most lethal weapon and indeed we could learn a lot from them. Cheptegei is my role model in particular…if we could emulate their teamwork strategy, then gold and silver will be a guarantee for Kenya in Cali,” Kibathi said.

The Japan-based runner will be joined by Nelson Mandela in the 12-and-a-half lap race that was won by Benson Kiplagat at last year’s edition in Nairobi.

Kibathi was named in the team after clinching the national crown during trials at Nyayo National Stadium, earlier this month.

It was the perfect comeback for a runner who had widely missed out on last year’s championship after finishing eighth during the national trials at Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

Commenting on his growth in athletics, the junior credited it to his stint in Japan where he is presently a high schooler.

“It has really offered me a chance to grow in athletics because I can train using modern equipment and in a good environment. Everything is provided for you to train unhindered and all you have to do is perform. This is unlike back home where the training facilities and kits may not be up to par,” Kibathi, who hails from Nyandarua county, said.

Although he is confident of a good show in Cali, Kibathi is wary of putting the cart before the horse as far as his strategies are concerned.

“It is never easy to predict how a race will go…you cannot come up with a rigid strategy because things often change when you step onto that tartan track. That’s why, for me, I will only come up with a final strategy after one or two laps, after assessing the situation,” he said.