Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Action for Team Kenya at the Commonwealth Games. PHOTO/Team Kenya

Basketball

Wheelchair-Basketballer Adhiambo picks positives from England mauling in Birmingham

Omondi Onyatta

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Kenyan wheelchair 3×3 basketballer Eunice Adhiambo says the chance to compete at the Commonwealth Games is one they savour for long despite a 20-1 loss to England in their Group A opener on Friday.

On their debut at the Club Games, the Kenyans were no match for the hosts as the English ran rugged over their inexperienced competitors.

Adhiambo is, however, adamant that there are more positives than negatives in the humbling loss.

“We tried our best and really tried to match up to our competitors who were far more superior than us. This is our first time competing in the Commonwealth and that is something we should really celebrate over. Even in the loss, we have learned valuable lessons that we will apply and hopefully come back stronger next time,” Adhiambo said.

“We are very happy to have competed in the Commonwealth even though we are sad that we lost. We never thought for a moment that it was going to be easy because our opponents have been playing this game for a very long time. So, today, their experience showed,” she added.

England raced to a 11-0 lead before Caroline Wanjiru scored the homegirls’ sole point in the one-sided match.

Team Kenya vs England in the wheelchair 3×3 basketball in Birmingham. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Adhiambo pinpointed speed as one of the key areas they need to improve on if they are to excel against Canada in their next match.

“You saw the way they move the ball quicker compared to us…that is one lesson we take from this loss. So, we need to go back to the drawing board and work on our movement in addition to improving on speed. When we get these aspects right then we promise Kenyans that we will turn in a better performance next time,” she said.

“At least, we did not leave empty-handed because we scored a point. It would have been embarrassing if we had failed to even score one. This is a starting point from where we can now improve,” she added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved