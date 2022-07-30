Wangari: My six-year-old daughter inspired my silver in Birmingham

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Jul 30 – Newly crowned Commonwealth Games marathon silver medalist Margaret Wangari has credited her daughter, Olive ‘Pilot’ Chemtai, for her great performance in Birmingham.

Wangari said her daughter has never stopped encouraging her to give her best and assure that she would one day make it to the podium.

“I have a message for my family back home but, in particular, for my dear daughter. I want to thank her because she keeps telling me to run hard like Mary Moraa (world 800m bronze medalist) …even yesterday she told me to run like her. Right now, she has been learning how to sing the national anthem,” Wangari said.

“I want to thank everyone back home. On this day, I also remember my late mum who was always an inspiration to me. I thank my coach…my husband and I am grateful for the support my family has given me to reach this far,” she added.

The 2010 Marseille 10km champion clocked 2:28:00 as Australian Jessica Stenson ran away with gold in 2:27:31.

Namibian Helalias Johanes settled for third after clocking 2:28:39.

Reflecting on the race, Wangari admitted it was no walk in the park for her considering the punishing terrain of Birmingham. Margaret Wangari strides to second spot in the women’s marathon. PHOTO/Team Kenya

“It is quite tough…hilly and always bending. There is never a moment when you feel things are getting better. The race was made tougher by the fact that I was the only Kenyan in the race. If you look at the Australians, they were relying a lot on teamwork. Had we been two or more Kenyans in the race, maybe things would have been easier for us,” she said.

“When you are alone in such a race, it is like you against the world. You will find the other runners pushing and shoving and this makes it difficult to efficiently execute your strategy. Bearing these challenges in mind, I thank God for the silver,” Wangari added.

The 2014 Wurzburg 10km champion’s next objective is to set a new personal best, which currently stands at 2:30:25 – set at the Izmir Marathon in Turkey, last year.

“If I manage to lower it to at least 2:25:00, that would be a great achievement,” Wangari concluded.