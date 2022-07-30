Team Kenya juniors receive travel kit from Absa Bank ahead of World Athletics U20 Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 30 – Team Kenya heading to the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia were handed a boost just before their departure from Nairobi after their official Team Partner Absa Bank Kenya delivered the national team’s official travelling kit.

A travelling contingent of 28 athletes will compete in both track and field events in the hopes of making history by winning the overall title for the third time in a row. Kenya won the 2018 edition in Tampere, Finland, before repeating the feat at Moi Sports Complex in Kasarani, Kenya, last year.

World 1500m champion Purity Chepkirui, racewalk defending champion Heristone Wanyonyi, 3000m steeplechase bronze medallist Faith Cherotich, and 800m bronze medallist Noah Kibet are among Team Kenya’s exciting teenagers.

Speaking during the handover of kits and travel bags, Absa Bank Kenya Head of Communication Charles Wokabi congratulated the athletes for making it past the qualifiers to represent Kenya. Absa Bank Kenya Head of Communication Charles Wokabi hands over kits to Team Kenya

“We applaud our young men and women for their grit and hard work. As a brand, we are proud to be associated with athletics which is a unifier in our country. As Kenyans let us rally behind our athletes and support them as they compete,” Wokabi said.

On his part, Athletics Kenya Youth Director Barnabas Korir, who was present during the handover ceremony, thanked Absa for their long term commitment, alongside other stakeholders such as the Ministry of Sports and Athletics Kenya, and expressed optimism over the team’s morale and preparations.

“We are happy with the level of training our athletes have undergone given the programmes we have put in place. Most of them are injury free and have worked very well alongside their coaches who have done a fantastic job. I believe they are ready to compete,” said Korir.