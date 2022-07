BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Jul 30 – Kenya stole the show at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with its traditional outfit.

Draped in a dapper broken suit of a dark red blazer with a Kenyan flag on the left, navy blue shirt and black trouser, the players walked out of the tunnel, smiles written all over their faces as they looked forward to the Games.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting live from Birmingham, United Kingdom-