Commonwealth Games: Kenya’s hockey girls handed another bitter lesson in Australia mauling

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – It might have been an improved performance, but crowd-favorite Kenya’s women’s hockey team suffered another huge loss at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, going down 8-0 to silver medalists from 2018, Australia, on Saturday.

From their 16-0 mauling at the hands of defending champions New Zealand on Friday, the Blades seemed to have sharpened up a bit, but still failed to score, or register an effort on target, for the second game in a row.

Their hopes of a historic place in the quarters on debut have now been effectively smoked away and will only play their final match against Scotland on Monday for pride.

Against Australia, skipper Kaitlin Nobbs scored a hatrick, Shanea Tonkin scored twice while teen Claire Colwill, Stephanie Kershaw and Grace Stewart scoring once each in the huge victory.