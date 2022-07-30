Connect with us

Michael Githae winning the Fukuoka Marathon. PHOTO/FIle

Athletics

Commonwealth Games: Githae earns Kenya’s first medal in Marathon as Uganda’s Kiplangat wins

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Michael Githae clinched Kenya’s first medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, winning bronze in the men’s marathon as Vincent Kiplangat became the first ever Ugandan marathon gold medalist with victory in a time of 2:10:55.

Tanzania’s Alphonse Simbu was second for an East African podium sweep in Birmingham.

Githae clocked 2:13:16 behind Simbu who timed 2:12:29 while the other Kenyan in the race Jonathan Korir finished fifth behind Australian Liam Adams who was the early pace setter was fourth, his late attempt at the podium falling flat.

Australian Adams had taken charge of the race opening up a huge gap with the rest of the field. The Kenyan duo of Korir and Githae stuck to the leading pack and despite momentarily breaking up, they joined together as they approached the 28km mark.

While Adams had played the role of early pace setter for most of the race, the Ugandan took charge on the 30km mark, starting to exert his authority with steady steps and a determined pace.

Tanzania’s Simbu followed him out with Githae sticking at third.

The Ugandan went over the 35km mark in 1:47:09 and looked strong as he began dropping Simbu off the pace. Despite momentarily going the wrong way and having to reroute, he did not flinch an eyelid as he stuck strongly in the lead.

He had already opened up a one minute and 25second lead over the Tanzanian who now seemed content with battling for second position, but also with a healthy gap over Githae.

In this article:
