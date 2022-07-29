Shujaa stop reggae: Kenya Sevens thrash Jamaica to make Commonwealth Games Cup quarters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Kenya Sevens stormed to their third successive Main Cup quarter final at the Commonwealth Games after thrashing Jamaica 45-0 in their second Group D match in Birmingham on Friday.

Skipper Nelson Oyoo, Vincent Onyala, Daniel Taabu and Willy Ambaka crossed over to give Shujaa a 24-0 halftime lead.

The Kenyan boys went on with the dominance in the second half with Kevin Wekesa dotting down his second try of the tournament before Bush Mwale added another and Levy Amunga converting.

Alvin Otieno then wound up the massive victory with a late converted try as Shujaa cruised.

The second victory in a row, after beating Uganda, assures Shujaa of at least a second spot finish and will face off with Australia in their last match on Saturday to view for top spot in the group.