McGrath believes Shujaa will take shape and medal in Commonwealth

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Jul 29 – Kenya 7s Head Coach Damian McGrath has admitted that Shujaa soaked up a lot of energy and got scrappy to some extent in their Commonwealth Games opener against Uganda.

But the former Great Britain Under-21 coach believes “it’s still early days” as there is still time for the 7s outfit to take shape and achieve distinctness.

“We started off well but I think the emotion of the whole occasion soaked up a lot of energy from us in the end and we got scrappy, but all you can do one day, is to win. You don’t get trophies on the first day, so a win is a win for us.”

The former assistant coach to the senior England team in 1999 and for the 2000 Rugby League World Cup nevertheless described his Ugandan 7s adversaries as a good outfit which has been together for a long time.

“I have coached previous teams against them, so I can tell you for free that they are no pushovers- I think to win in the manner we did, you got to be happy,” he quipped.

McGrath reveals that the strategy against Jamaica will be to attack and score points. “If we can get through today without any injuries and a couple of good wins that’s all you can ask”

Against Uganda, McGrath admits that Shujaa were subjected to pressure.

He went on to explain: “Every game is a pressure game. I don’t think people realize that as a coach you can only do so much and whichever way the game comes, you depend on the players to deliver.”

“I am proud to lead the country. It’s not a very small thing. When I wear the Kenyan shirt, I don’t wear it lightly,” said McGrath who McGrath played professional rugby league at Batley before embarking on a successful coaching career, which has encompassed both codes of rugby football at club and international level.

-Skipper Oyoo- Kenya 7s captain Nelson Oyoo speaking after beating Uganda in Commonwealth Games opener.

On his part, Shujaa skipper Nelson Oyoo noted that Kenya still had a good chance of medalling at the Birmingham Games despite a slow scrappy against Uganda.

Kenya vanquished Uganda’s Rugby Cranes 27-14 in their opening Group D match to improve her chances of winning a medal at the prestigious games.

“It was a good game, coming in from a camp of 7 weeks. For a tournament to start with a win that’s a good sign to the team’s chances,” Oyoo underscored.

“Though at some point we felt like we were losing some focus and maybe some lapses in the game play. We take it as a challenge and focus on the next game against Jamaica.”

Oyoo nevertheless explains that every team at this championship deserves some respect. “I think we’ll treat them (Jamaica) like any other game and give them the respect they deserve.”

Asked about the blend of the young and old, Oyoo went on: “The Team was selected on merit so there is nothing like young or maybe old, it’s just a jell of the combination of the two which brings in a good team. Having started with a win we still have a chance to medal at this tournament.”