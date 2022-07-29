Lung’aho picks positives from another disheartening loss to GSU

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Ju 29 – Kenya Prisons men’s volleyball team coach David Lung’aho is happy that his charges managed to win a set against defending champions General Service Unit (GSU) in a Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) playoff match on Friday morning.

The paramilitary side raced to a 25-20 first set win before the wardens recovered to take the second set with a 25-19 score.

However, GSU’s might eventually reigned as they outmuscled their opponents 25-21 and 28-26 in the penultimate and ultimate sets.

“I am happy with the performance because GSU are used to humiliating us in straight sets. We just need to win against Trailblazers and KPA and we will be good to go,” Lung’aho said.

The former national volleyball team coach could not, however, get over the pain of losing his dependable player, Jairus Kipkosgei, who twisted his ankle at the tail-end of the second set.

“The injury to him (Kipkosgei) played a huge part in our defeat. We would have won the match had we began on the right note, winning the first set,” Lung’aho noted.

As he was licking his wounds, his opposite in the dugout, Gideon Tarus, was pondering over the mistakes that almost cost his side a step into the next round.

“We played really well but for some minor errors that spilled over into the second set where we lost. We still need to improve on our reception and service,” the national team’s head coach said.

Having escaped unscathed from the challenge of the wardens, Tarus is careful not to underrate any upcoming opponent in the playoffs.

“We can’t afford to donate sets in the remaining matches because that might cost us a lot in the remaining ones,” Tarus said.

GSU will be hoping for another national title when they next play newbies Trailblazers on Saturday before a matchup with Kenya Ports Authority.