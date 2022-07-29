Connect with us

Kenya's Hilda Indasi during a training session in Birmingham. PHOTO/Team Kenya

Basketball

Kenya’s 3×3 basketball teams eager to make history in Birmingham

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Kenya’s three on three basketball teams will be looking to stun favourites when they tip off in Birmingham on Friday.

Kenya qualified by virtue of its status as the top Commonwealth African nation in the respective FIBA 3×3 Federation Rankings for men and women.

The men face Canada and Sri Lanka in their opening two matches on Friday evening while the women face off with Australia and Sri Lanka in their opening two matches.

READ ALSO: Here’s Kenya’s Day One Schedule At The Commonwealth Games In Birmingham

The men’s team has Faheem Juma who turns out for Equity, Larry Shavanga and John Odhiambo while the women’s team has USA-based Victoria Reynolds, Equity Hawks’ and national five on five skipper Melissa Atieno as well as KPA’s Hilda Indasi.

Speaking ahead of their first match on Friday, Indasi says they are ready to compete.

Kenya’s 3×3 women’s team during a training session in Birmingham. PHOTO/Team Kenya

“We started our training almost two months ago and the sessions have been intense. We are now in Birmingham and we can feel the competition spirit and we are ready,” said Indasi.

She added; “I love the pressure. The fact that we are the only African country here and also given the history that we haven’t been participating as much is huge for us. But we have lots of potential to compete.”

While Kenya has not been known to be a huge basketball country worldwide, Indasi and co are out to show that the country has been on the growth.

Indasi says 3×3 basketball is different from the normal competitive basketball and notes that it is anybody’s game with no favourites.

“Three on three is mostly about IQ and quick decision making. I think it is not a lot about talent, with all due respect to those who play it professionally. I believe we are all on the same level. I also believe that victory here is more achievable than five on five,” noted Indasi, a mainstay in the women’s national team.

Kenya’s Larry Shavanga during a training session in Birmingham. PHOTO/Team Kenya

She says the team’s strategy will be to ensure they are on the lead always as the games are fast and intense and trailing at any point is detrimental to victory.

3×3 Basketball schedule

5:30pm – Canada vs Kenya (Men)

7:35pm – Kenya vs Sri Lanka (women)

11:10pm – Sri Lanka vs Kenya (Men)

11:35pm – Australia vs Kenya (Women)

