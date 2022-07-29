Connect with us

Kenya started their Commonwealth Games campaign with a heavy loss

Kenya

Kenyan hockey girls suffer heavy loss to New Zealand in Commonwealth Games opener

Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – The Kenyan women hockey team has had a disastrous start to their Commonwealth Games debut after suffering a 16-0 loss at the hands of New Zealand on Friday morning.

The New Zealanders have been emphatic in their performance, leading 9-0 at halftime with a 3-0 score at the end of the first quarter and 6-0 at the end of the second.

Olivia Shannon and kipper Olivia Merry scored a hatrick each,  Stephanie Dickins, Kaitlyn Cotter, Megan Hull and Alia Jaques netted a brace each while Alex Lukin and Rose Tynan have scored one goal apiece.

-More to follow

