NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League side Gor Mahia has gone on with the tradition of hiring Englishmen after naming former Uganda Cranes and Rwanda boss Jonathan McKinstry as the club’s new head coach.

The tactician who has been out of a coaching job since leaving Uganda has signed a two-year deal with the record Kenyan champions and takes over the vacant role after the exit of German Andres Spier who left at the end of last season.