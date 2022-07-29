Connect with us

Emily Muteti dives into the swimming pool during a practice session in Birmingham. PHOTO/Team Kenya

Kenya

Commonwealth Games: Kenya through to 4x100m Mixed relay final in swimming

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – The Kenyan swimming team has qualified for the final of the 4x100m mixed relay at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom after finishing second in their heat.

The quartet of Emily Muteti, Imala Bella Thorpe, Ridhwan Bwana and Maina Monyo clocked 3:45.36to finish second behind Singapore in the opening Heat that was contested by only three teams.

However, Kenya’s time was placed eighth best and just but enough to sail them into the final.

While the team excelled and qualified for a final, it wasn’t an easy sail for the swimmers individually as all failed to make it off the first round of their respective races.

Bella Thorpe won her Heat in the women’s 100m butterfly, but her time of 1:02.16 wasn’t enough to sail her into the second round.

Muteti meanwhile finished last in her Heat and posted a better time than Thorpe, but both didn’t do enough for the next round. She clocked 1:02.10. There times were the 20th and 21st fastest.

In the men’s 50m butterfly, Ridhwan finished fifth in 25.92secs but couldn’t progress through as his time was 34th best overall.

