Commonwealth Games: Form 3 Student Achieng Ready to Rumble at Big Stage

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Jul 29 – 17-year old Rachael Achieng has been lifting weights, seriously and consistently, for more than 6 years now.

And that’s six years of trying to perfect her clean and jerk as well as snatch. As a player, she continues to display a swashbuckling confidence.

For the Form Three student at Mbagathi High School, she says it’s been an incredible journey, but it actually started with a great deal of determination at Langata Road Primary as a Standard Five.

Going back to her formative years, Achieng was feeling pretty out of shape. But having already taken some impressive scalps, at international level, Achieng believes she can now take on her weight adversaries with the requisite grace and gusto.

She believes a well-programmed cardio will always come in handy in competition, as well as mental and emotional health.

Achieng is no stranger to the international arena and indeed how challenging workouts can be prior to action proper.

“My body is responding nicely ahead of my debut at the Club Games. I am fit and ready for competition here in Birmingham,” Acheing, who is fondly known as Razor by her peers said.

“I know that I’m competing with people who are more experienced at this Commonwealth Games, but I am not giving up yet. I must tell you that I will give it my best shot as I was chosen as the best in Kenya.”

Achieng says there are some areas of his competition facet that require improvement.

“My technique on clean and jerk was somewhat not up to scratch, I had problems in that area but now at least I have improved quite a bit.”

“Its easily an honor to be chosen as the best female in Kenya to represent my country. I am indeed grateful that international assignments will definitely open a window of opportunities,” she reflected on her game.

–Balancing Act- 17-Year-Old Rachael Achieng training ahead of the competition in Commonwealth Games.

Asked how he balances between academics and weightlifting.” So, like until now, it’s easier for me to balance between books and sport.

“My teachers do send me notes on a daily basis and in my spare time do the needful. It’s not difficult to read and concentrate on sport because I started this journey way back in primary. it’s a critical balancing act between brawn and brain.”

“My coach Douglas Locho has had to put me through a rigorous program prior to my national team entry. I started at Class 5 at Langata Road Primary School and the rest is history.”

In Birmingham, Achieng has no tension whatsoever. She is trusting in the process with the aim to at least make it to the top five or even win a bronze medal or silver. ”I hope that I will be able to surpass my personal best.”

And asked what her advice to the girl child willing to take up the sport at professional level, she went on: “Weight lifting is a fun sport and you get to meet new people day by day. They should not get scared by the narrative that it’s a tough male sport. It’s for everyone so they should feel free and join the sport. It’s a good thing.”

In her career, Acheing’ has been to three countries, Uganda where she won three medals. She participated in the Africa Games in 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. And Birmingham will be his third event representing the country.

“Birmingham is now going to be different because I am a little experienced compared to the two outings that I have been part of,” Achieng, whose favourite meal is chicken underscored.

Achieng won three gold medals at the 2017 Africa Youth and Junior Championships in Entebbe, Uganda at the tender age of 11.

Her target in Birmingham is to snatch 80kgs and jerk 90 or 95kgs.

-Alex Isaboke is Reporting Live from Birmingham, United Kingdom-