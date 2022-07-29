Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker

English Premiership

Alisson, Jota to miss Liverpool’s Shield clash with Man City

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 29Liverpool pair Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota have been ruled out of Saturday’s Community Shield clash against Manchester City.

Reds keeper Alisson has been struggling with an abdominal problem throughout pre-season, while Portugal forward Jota is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Thursday that both players would be missing from the traditional curtain-raiser to the English top-flight season at the King Power Stadium.

Alisson is the closest to being available having resumed training, but the Brazilian is targeting the opening Premier League game against Fulham on August 6.

Jota faces a longer spell on the sidelines and was not with the squad at their training camp in Austria this week.

“Ali trained today more than the day before, so he will definitely be available for Fulham, but not for the weekend,” Klopp said.

“Diogo is not here with us so how could he play a football game? It will take a while, unfortunately.”

Due to the early start to the campaign this year, Klopp admits he has not had enough time in pre-season to do all the work he would have liked.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Because of that, Liverpool will play another friendly against Strasbourg after the Community Shield.

The FA Cup and League Cup holders are also due to arrange another warm-up fixture even after the top-flight campaign starts at Fulham.

“We have to extend our pre-season, if you like, into the season,” Klopp said.

“We play on Saturday against City and we play a pre-season friendly on Sunday against Strasbourg. Then Fulham and the next day we play another game.”

Despite the tricky preparations for a season that will also feature a winter break for the World Cup in Qatar, Klopp is hoping his side can hit the ground running this weekend against Premier League champions City.

City pipped Liverpool to the title by just one point on the final day of last season.

“It’s very important. We have played this ‘final’ a couple of times and it would be nice if we could win it,” Klopp said.

“It’s the last domestic cup competition we didn’t win yet, so we will give it a try.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved