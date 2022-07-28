Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Heristone Wanyonyi celebrates after winning gold in the 10,000m walk at teh World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

Wanyonyi optimistic of glory on lonely walk to stardom in Cali

Omondi Onyatta

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – World Under 20 racewalk champion Heristone Wanyonyi says he will battle gallantly to defend his crown in Cali despite being the only Kenyan in the men’s 20km walking race.

Although he concedes he will feel lonely, Wanyonyi said he remains focused on reclaiming the title he won on home soil last year despite the presence of strong opposition.

“Racewalking is a very big sport especially in countries like Japan, China and India who have very wonderful race walkers. I will be the only Kenyan on the startlist…I wish I had company but regardless I have prepared well and if all goes well, I will be in the medal bracket,” Wanyonyi said.

“I know as a champion, I will be the man to beat. I expect that every move of mine will be closely watched by my competitors. The good thing is I have learnt new tactics in the past one year and I am ready to defend my crown,” he added.

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene at last year’s World Under 20 Championships, clocking 42:84.01 to clinch the world title.

Margaret Gati leads Heristone Wanyonyi during a training session at Kasarani ahead of the World Under 20 championships in Cali, Colombia

In March this year, he was part of the Kenyan team at the World Race Walking Challenge in Muscat, Oman where he finished fourth in the men’s 10km race walk after timing a national under 20 record of 45:18.

He is dreaming of big things in Colombia, including possibly smashing the world record at the junior level.

“My aim is not only to win a medal but also to smash the world record and set a new personal best. My PB is currently 42:00 whereas the world record is 39:00 so I am right to be motivated about smashing it. But I know I will have to dictate the pace of the race because most of my competitors – according to my analysis – like to start slowly in the first two laps before picking up. If I were to fall in their strategy, I wouldn’t achieve my target,” he said.

Wanyonyi is the captain of the 28-athlete team that departed for Cali, Colombia on Friday for the World Under 20 Championship, which commence on Monday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya are the defending champions after amassing 15 medals at last year’s edition at Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved