Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

South Africa celebrate winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Football

President Ramaphosa vows equal pay for South Africa women after AFCON win

Published

PRETORIA, South Africa, Jul 28 – President Cyril Ramaphosa rolled out the red carpet for South Africa’s women on Wednesday, saying they deserved to be paid as much as their male counterparts after they won their first Africa Cup of Nations.

South Africa beat tournament hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final on Saturday in Rabat, thanks to a double from striker Hildah Magaia.

It was the first continental title for the side known as Banyana Banyana after five final defeats.

The victory has sparked a public debate around equal pay in the country, after it was reported the players would receive less money in prize bonuses than their male colleagues did for reaching the quarter-finals of the men’s tournament in 2019.

“Our hearts are filled with pride. They are bursting at the seams with a great deal of joy,” Ramaphosa said during a reception at the government’s Union Buildings in the capital.

“You deserve equal pay for equal work that you do,” he told the players, urging the country’s ministers of finance and sports to up the bonus.

“We need to give added remuneration to these young women who have made our country so proud. But having done so, we must then make sure that we eliminate the whole process of unequal pay out of our system.”

The team were met by jubilant fans as they landed back in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ramaphosa said the country should outlaw pay discrimination and embark on a programme to bridge the gender pay gap.

“You deserve the best. Welcome home, champions of Africa. You are the Golden Girls of our country. You are the queens of Africa,” he said.

“Whether they like it or they don’t like it, you are the queens.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved