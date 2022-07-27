Para-athlete Ojuka explains how training with Omanyala has inspired him

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Kenyan para athlete Samson Ojuka says one of the best things to happen to his sprint career is the chance to train with able-bodied athletes, including Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala.

Ojuka has been in residential training at Moi Stadium, Kasarani in preparations for the Commonwealth Games during which time he interacted with able-bodied athletes training for the World Championships and the Club Games.

“We had the opportunity to train with athletes who were also in another residential camp for Athletics Kenya. They were kind enough to include us in their training programme, which turned out really great as it made us push ourselves to the limit. This is the inclusivity we have been calling for and finally it happened” the 100m specialist said.

“I have really improved on my running style because being on the same track with someone like Omanyala really pushes you to be the best. The most important aspect is technique and that is what I have improved on a lot as a person by training with our able-bodied partners,” he added.

The sprinter will be making his maiden appearance at the Commonwealth Games but is unperturbed by the pressure awaiting him on the big stage.

Ojuka points to the many competitions he has participated in since 2018 as enough morale for him in Birmingham.

“This will be my first Commonwealth Games. I know there will be experienced opponents but with the kind of training I have had, I am confident of a good finish. I don’t think I will be overawed by the occasion because I have competed in many events since 2018,” he says.

Ojuka adds; “This year, for example, I have been to Dubai and Tunisia in addition to competing in Morocco last year where I posted good results. I believe it will not be any different this time round but being a Commonwealth, I will have to put in more effort.”

The para athlete does not plan to stop there. His ultimate dream is to qualify for the Paris Paralympics in 2024 and will begin his journey to France in September at the qualifiers in September this year.

“It will be one of our many qualifiers, which we will have until October of next year. I really hope for the best and dream of making it to Paris,” he said.