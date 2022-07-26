Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wiyeta Girls celebrate one of their goals against Waa Girls during their Copa Cocacola Semi-Final match at the Hill School in Eldoret on July 27, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kenya

MOSCA in ambitious plan to mould sports superstars in school

Omondi Onyatta

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – The Ministry of Sports has embarked on an ambitious initiative to identify and nurture promising sports talents in different schools across 15 counties.

The programme, dubbed ‘Making of Champions of Tomorrow’, targets approximately 20,000 schoolchildren, aged 6-16 years, who will be tutored on the basics of various sports including volleyball, athletics, football, basketball and rugby.

Speaking on behalf of the ministry, sports event organiser Jimmy Geeraerts said the idea is to provide exceptional talents with a launchpad for their careers.

“The idea is to go out there and find young talent. We have football and then we have other disciplines that, maybe, many children have not been able to access facilities and therefore lost interest in them. If we see any talent standing out in these disciplines, we will have daily meetings with their professional coaches. Each discipline will have a professional coach to guide the youngsters,” Geeraerts said.

The first phase of the initiative targets Thika, Embu and Nyeri before resuming on August 26 after the General Elections.

Geeraerts is hopeful the programme will unearth the next Ferdinand Omanyala (Africa 100m champion) in addition to other sportspersons who have brought glory to Kenya.

“You say probably but I say hopefully from among this group we will find the next Omanyala. Let’s hope that it will be a long-term initiative. We will see how it goes and if all goes well then it might become even bigger,”  he said.

He was speaking at Ofafa Jericho Primary School, Nairobi during a rolling out of the initiative.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During the ceremony, the schoolchildren were taken through their paces in football, volleyball and athletics.

In athletics, they were taught warm up, shot put and jumping techniques whereas football prospects were tutored on dribbling, passing and shooting.

In volleyball, the pupils received training on passing, serving, tossing and hitting.

Ofafa Jericho’s headmistress, Catherine Njoroge, said the initiative will not only benefit participants in their sports careers but life in general.

“I want to urge all young people to come out and show their talents. It will help nurture young talent and the students are exercising their bodies. Also, having invited all these schools, the children are learning about the importance of teamwork,” she said.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved