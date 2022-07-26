How lack of school fees propelled Wafula to World U20 Championships ticket

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – As he prepares to debut for Kenya at the World Under 20 Championships, junior athlete Emmanuel Wafula says his lack of school fees was a small blessing in disguise to help him clinch the ticket to Cali.

The Form Three student at Chesito Secondary School in Mount Elgon had to spend some time out of school and says he took it as an opportunity to sharpen himself in the 3,000m steeplechase.

“I do not come from a well-to-do background and so school fees were quite a challenge. I had to spend some time out of school. Rather than pitying myself, I decided to intensify my training to see if I could go far in athletics and uplift our living standards. Thankfully later on, my school principal allowed me to resume studies while training at the same time,” Wafula said.

The Bungoma-born athlete stormed to victory at the national trials for the biennial championship early this month at the Nyayo National Stadium, timing 8:32.09.

It was the perfect way to redeem himself after a failed attempt in 2021 to make the team for the previous edition, held on home soil in August of the same year.

“I started training for the national trials in 2020 during the Covid-19 period and made it to the national trials last year. However, I did not succeed but never lost heart rather went back to training, with an eye on this year’s trials,” Wafula said.

One thing on his mind is Kenya’s dwindling fortunes in the water and barrier race in the aftermath of the World Championship in Oregon where the country relinquished the world title to Soufiane El Bakkali.

The Moroccan was also the villain-in-chief when he cruised to an Olympic gold at last August’s summer games in Tokyo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wafula, who will be joined in the race by fellow countryman Peter Rono, believes the onus is on them to redeem the country’s image in the Southwest Colombian city of Cali.

“As for me, I have set gold as my minimum target going to Cali. This race (steeplechase) has been traditionally ours and we will fight tooth-and-nail to cover the country’s shame in Colombia. Regardless, I do not feel any pressure and would like to encourage all Kenyans not to lose hope in us but cheer us on,” he said.

“I hope to follow in the footsteps of Ezekiel Kemboi and Amos Serem (World Under 20 defending champion). I am fortunate to have interacted with them and was impressed with the confidence they exude in themselves,” Wafula added.